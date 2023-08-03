Transfer: Lukaku agrees personal terms with Juventus; Evans set to sign one-year contract with Man U

Lukaku agrees personal terms with Juventus

Romelu Lukaku has agreed to personal terms with Juventus, but any move hinges on Dusan Vlahovic leaving the club. According to Sacha Tavolieri Simon Phillips, Romelu Lukaku has an agreement in place on personal terms with Juventus. The Italian side are eager to sign the Belgian, but any move hinges on Dusan Vlahovic leaving, with fresh fears about his fitness.

SOURCE: Simon Phillips

Jonny Evans set to sign one-year contract with Manchester United

Jonny Evans is set to stay longer at Manchester United as he could pen a new one-year deal with the club and add his experience to the backline. According to Belfast Telegraph, Jonny Evans is set to sign a one-year deal with Manchester United, having impressed Erik ten Hag in pre-season. The veteran Northern Irish defender could add depth to the backline and bring about some of his rich experience for the upcoming season.

SOURCE: Belfast Telegraph

Jordan Graham: Leyton Orient sign former Birmingham City forward on two-year deal

League One newcomers Leyton Orient have signed former Birmingham City forward Jordan Graham on a two-year deal. The 28-year-old was released by the Championship club at the end of last season after making 54 appearances over the course of two years with the Blues. A former Aston Villa trainee, Graham has had permanent spells at Wolves and Gillingham and loan stints with Ipswich, Bradford, Oxford and Fulham.

SOURCE: BBC

