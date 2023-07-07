Transfer Lose: Kim To Bayern | Man Utd Looking To Sign Centre-back After Lindelof And Maguire Failed

Romano defined that the Red Devils will ought to check their finances earlier than signing a centre-lower back, at the same time as additionally revealing that certainly considered one among their pinnacle objectives on this area, Kim, is at the verge of becoming a member of Bayern Munich.

Romano said: “They [Manchester United] wait to peer how a whole lot they may have to be had in phrases of finances to assault the centre-lower back situation.

“And simply to finish approximately centre-backs – Kim can be a Bayern participant withinside the subsequent days, he may have his scientific after which Bayern will cause the discharge clause, and so Kim will be a part of Bayern.”

Why are Manchester United seeking to signal a centre-lower back?

While Erik ten Hag is in all likelihood greater than content material together along with his contemporary first-preference centre-lower back pairing, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, there may be an obvious loss of exceptional intensive on this position.

Both Victor Lindelof, or even greater so Harry Maguire, have didn’t make their mark at Old Trafford, and it’s miles consequently no marvel to peer the membership exploring ble offers to carry any other defender

United are also reportedly keen to sack Maguire in this summer’s transfer window, making the addition of Maguire to the squad crucial to continuing to qualify for four competitions.

With Wout Weghorst and Anthony Martial struggling last season, with both scoring just six goals in the Premier League, the club are still in need of a striker. So it remains to be seen if United can expand their budget to sign quality players at both positions.

But one thing is certain: Kim Min-jae will not play for Manchester in the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Daxmansport (

)