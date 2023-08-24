Transfer: Liverpool signs Trey Nyoni from Leicester City; ﻿Perrone joins Las Palmas on loan for one

Liverpool signs Trey Nyoni from Leicester City

Liverpool have signed Trey Nyoni from Leicester City.

The 16-year-old has confirmed his move from Leicester City to Liverpool on Instagram.

The highly regarded youngster is known for his technical ability and was called up to train with Leicester City’s U18 team late last year.

﻿Perrone joins Las Palmas on loan for one year

Maximo Perrone has joined Spanish La Liga side UD Las Palmas on loan for the 2023/24 season.

The 20-year-old moved to City from Velez Sarsfield in his native Argentina in January, where he’d featured 33 times since making his senior bow in March 2022.

His debut for Pep Guardiola’s men would come from the bench in a 4-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth in February of this year.

19-year-old Hulsmann signs 3-year contract with Bayern

FC Bayern have handed youth keeper Tom “Ritzy” Hülsmann a professional contract running until 30 June 2026. The 19-year-old Bayern reserves goalkeeper arrived at the Campus from Eintracht Trier in the summer of 2017 and since then has progressed through all the youth teams.

Director of youth development Jochen Sauer: “Ritzy Hülsmann has continuously developed with us over all these years and has also been training regularly with our senior players since the summer. We are convinced of his talent and, after Tarek Buchmann, are delighted to hand another player from our own youth team a professional contract.”

Ritzy Hülsmann: “Signing a professional contract with FC Bayern is a great honour for me. Thank you very much for the trust. Thanks also to all the coaches and staff on Campus who have supported me along the way to get here. Now it’s time for me to keep training hard and try to keep developing.”

