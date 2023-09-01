Transfer: Liverpool reject £150m bid for Salah; Chelsea ‘submit £26m bid’ for Antonio Nusa

Liverpool reject £150m Salah bid

Liverpool have rejected a formal £150m bid from Al-Ittihad for the services of Mohamed Salah, according to Sky Sports . The Reds are said to have informed Al-Ittihad in no uncertain terms that Salah is not for sale. The proposal reportedly included plenty of significant add-ons but Liverpool are desperate for the Egyptian winger to stay at Anfield.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

Chelsea ‘submit £26m bid’ for Antonio Nusa

Chelsea have tabled a £26m offer for the services of Club Brugge teenager Antonio Nusa. That’s according to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, who are reporting that Nusa has emerged as a last-minute target for the Blues. The move would reportedly involve the teenager heading back to Club Brugge on loan for the rest of the season, providing the bid is accepted.

SOURCE: Het Nieuwsblad

Johnson set for Spurs medical

Brennan Johnson is set to undergo a medical with Tottenham after the club agreed a deal worth £47.5million including add-ons for his signature. Confirmation of a deal for the Nottingham Forest forward is not expected any time soon, though. It also remains to be seen if Spurs will test Chelsea’s resolve with a bid for Conor Gallagher, who is understood to be a target of Ange Postecoglou.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

