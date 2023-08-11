Transfer: Liverpool ready to break record for Caicedo; De Gea in advanced talks to join Madrid

Liverpool ready to break record for Caicedo

Liverpool are preparing to smash their own transfer record to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. The future of the Ecuadorean, a key figure for the Seagulls as they sealed European football last season, has been the subject of much speculation this summer. And it has Chelsea who have been leading the race, having already had several bids rejected with their rivals holding out for a £100 million.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

De Gea in advanced talks to join Real Madrid

David de Gea is reportedly in advanced talks to join Real Madrid. De Gea left Manchester United at the end of his contract in June. Real are set to be without Thibaut Courtois for a lengthy period after he suffered an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury in training. TalkSPORT says De Gea is on the brink of a move to the Bernabeu to fill the void while the Belgian is absent.

SOURCE: TalkSPORT

Edson Alvarez: West Ham sign Ajax & Mexico midfielder for about £35m

West Ham have signed Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax in a deal thought to be worth about £35m. The 25-year-old was a central figure in the Mexico side that won the Concacaf Gold Cup in the United States this summer. Alvarez is the club’s first signing of the summer following the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m.

SOURCE: BBC

RSport (

)