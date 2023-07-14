Transfer: Liverpool prepared to hijack Chelsea’s Caicedo deal; Man United set to loan out Pellistri

Liverpool prepared to hijack Chelsea’s Caicedo deal

Liverpool will reportedly hijack Chelsea’s deal for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, if Jordan Henderson and Fabinho end up leaving. With their midfield duo potentially leaving for Saudi Arabia, Liverpool seek to bolster their midfield options and view Caicedo as an excellent addition to the squad. According to talkSPORT, although Chelsea remain the favourites to sign Caicedo, Liverpool could still make a late bid to disrupt their plans, if they lose both Henderson and Fabinho.

United set to loan out Pellistri

Manchester United have sanctioned a loan move for Facundo Pellistri, according to VQV Futbal. However, the club are keen to tie him down to a contract extension first. The Uruguayan international has twice been on loan to Alaves, and now Real Betis are interested in bringing him back to Spain for a season.

Tunmise Sobowal: Shrewsbury Town sign Waterford wing-back

Shrewsbury Town have signed wing-back Tunmise Sobowale from League of Ireland club Waterford for an undisclosed fee. The 24-year-old Irishman has signed a one-year deal, with the League One club having an option to extend it. He becomes the sixth pre-season signing made by new Town boss Matt Taylor.

RSport (

)