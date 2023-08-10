Transfer: Liverpool outbid Chelsea for Moises Caicedo; Arsenal prepare swap deal for Barella

Liverpool outbid Chelsea for Caicedo

According to The Telegraph, Liverpool have made a bid for Moises Caicedo that is worth more than Chelsea’s offer for the Brighton man. Personal terms are already in place but now the Reds are trying to hijack the move. Chelsea’s highest offer of £80m was rejected in the past few weeks with Brighton looking for £100m.

SOURCE: The Telegraph

Arsenal prepare huge swap deal for Nicolo Barella

It seems Arsenal are not done yet. According to Calciomercato, the Gunners are keen on a move for Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella as they continue to spend big in a bid to close the gap on Manchester City. The report even claims Mikel Arteta could offer defender Takehiro Tomiyasu in part-exchange.

SOURCE: Calciomercato

Villa working on Zaniolo deal

Aston Villa are plotting a move to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Galatasaray, as per Fabrizio Romano. Unai Emery is ready to add another attacker to his squad and Zaniolo, who only joined the Turkish side from Roma in January, is being lined-up.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

