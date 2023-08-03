Transfer: Liverpool not in the race to sign Caideo; Leon Goretzka still ‘wanted’ by Man United

Liverpool not in for Caicedo

Liverpool are not the mystery bidders that have entered the running for Moises Caicedo according to reporter David Lynch. The Reds want one, possible two midfielders before the transfer deadline but Caicedo is not in their crosshairs. Instead they will continue to pursue Romeo La as Southampton attempt to hold firm. Brighton received an undisclosed bid from an unnamed club for Caicedo earlier this week. It was rejected out of hand.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Goretzka still ‘wanted’ by Man Utd

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka remains on Manchester United’s shortlist ahead of a potential move, according to Sky Germany. The Germany international, 28, was initially set on staying put this summer but Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel has indicated that he won’t be a regular starter in the new season. That’s open the door for United as well as West Ham, who have him as their ‘dream target’. Reports elsewhere, however, state that Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is Erik ten Hag’s priority.

SOURCE: Sky Germany

Gvardiol to have City medical this week

RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol is scheduled to begin his medical with Manchester City by the end of this week, Sky Sports claim. Gvardiol, 21, will cost City an eye-watering €90million (£77.4m) which is just shy of making the highly-rated Croatian the most expensive defender of all-time.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

