Transfer: Liverpool make €200m offer for Mbappe; Chelsea hold talks over Folarin Balogun deal

Liverpool ‘make €200m Mbappe offer’

Liverpool have reportedly made a £170m offer for Kylian Mbappe according to journalist Edu Aguirre. He said: “What has occurred, in the last few hours, in the offices of PSG is that an offer from Liverpool has arrived. “Liverpool have entered the scene, Liverpool have made a €200m offer for Mbappé. The offer from Liverpool that has arrived in the last few hours in the offices of PSG is of €200m. Al-Khelaifi has put Mbappe up for sale.” The update comes after PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi revealed on Wednesday that Mbappe must either sign a new contract or leave the club this summer.

Chelsea hold talks over Folarin Balogun deal

Chelsea are rumoured to have held shock talks over a move for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun. The now-USA striker is expected to seek a permanent move in the current window after starring on loan in France with Reims last term. And clubs look to be queueing up to sign Balogun, with reports from last night stating that five clubs are in the running for his signature – AC Milan, Inter, Marseille, Monaco and RB Leipzig. But now Football Transfers sensationally claim that Chelsea have also spoken to the player’s representatives about a potential shock switch from north to west London.

Duo chase Tavares move

Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares is wanted by West Ham and Galatasaray, say TuttoMercatoWeb. Tavares has returned to the Gunners following a season-long loan spell at Marseille but the club will seek a permanent exit this summer.

