Transfer: Liverpool agree £110m deal for Caicedo; Man United to step up efforts to sign Amrabat

Liverpool agree £110m deal for Caicedo

Liverpool have come to a £110m agreement with Brighton over Moises Caicedo that will see them break the British transfer record. Chelsea had lodged a £100m bid but the Seagulls held an auction until late Thursday night and the Reds won out. A medical is now set for Friday, as per the Athletic.

SOURCE: The Athletic

Man United to step up efforts to sign Amrabat

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to step up their pursuit of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, with Fred on the verge of joining Fenerbahce. The 26-year-old enjoyed a successful season on the international stage in 2022-23, helping Morocco reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar before losing to France. According to talkSPORT, Manchester United are ready to open talks with Fiorentina over the signing of Amrabat, amid suggestions that fellow midfielder Fred is on his way out of Old Trafford.

SOURCE:TalkSPORT

Luton Town transfer news: Jacob Brown signs from Stoke City for an undisclosed fee

Luton Town have completed the signing of Jacob Brown from Championship side Stoke City for an undisclosed fee. The Scotland forward, 25, joined Stoke in 2020 and made 141 appearances for the club, scoring 30 goals. Newly promoted Luton begin their first-ever season in the Premier League on Saturday with a visit to Brighton.

SOURCE: BBC

