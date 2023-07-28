Transfer: List of Transferred Players Who Have Scored For Their Clubs in Preseason

The summer transfer window is still very much open and there are still a lot of additions and sellings clubs are yet to still make but over the past few weeks, we want to see a list of those who have impressed for their new clubs in the preseason games.

1. Kai Havertz: Following a £70M move from the Stamford Bridge to Arsenal, Kai Havertz has got off to a nice start in the Arsenal shirt netting twice on three occasion for the side.

2. Nicolas Jackson: Nicolas Jackson joined the blues for a few around the region of £35M from Villarreal, since the start of preseason he has been very brilliant for Chelsea. He has now registered two goals and two assist for the side.

3. Christopher Nkunku; After a very wonderful season at RB Leipzig last season, Nkunku joined Chelsea. Considering the fact that he finished joint topscorer in the Bundesliga last season, he showed Chelsea fans that he is a right buy from his first game registering a goal and am assist.

4. Karim Benzema: After a very good career at Real Madrid, Benzema left to Saudi Arabia side Al-Ittihad . He needed just a game to show the fans he is a top class player, scoring a screamer from outside the box on his debut.

5. Jude Bellingham: Following a £100M move from Dortmund BVB to Real Madrid this season, the player has shown that he’s worth every dime of the money spent to acquire his signature, delivering against a top side team, Manchester United.

Which other players do you know that has impressed for their club during this preseason games? Use the comment section to drop names of the players.

