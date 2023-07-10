Transfer: Leverkusen Confirm Frimpong Price Amid Arsenal Interest, Chelsea Keen On Wahi Deal

The summer transfer window is currently buzzing, and Premier League clubs have wasted no time in flexing their financial muscles as they vie for the premier league title and other important trophies in the upcoming season. With eye-catching transfers and ambitious deals, the English top flight is witnessing a flurry of activity that promises to shape the league and add more competition this season and for years to come.

However, apart from the big six, other Premier League clubs have also been proactive in the transfer market, which makes the summer transfer market very busy, as we say.

Bayern Leverkusen has set Frimpong’s price tag.

According to The Mirror, Bundesliga side Bayern Leverkusen have slapped a whopping sum of £35M on their right back Jeremie Frimpong. The Dutchman has been drawing interest from premier league clubs Manchester United and Arsenal, but the Gunners look more likely to grab the fullback’s signature.

Manchester United are unlikely to go for him because of the clubs limited transfer budget and Erik Ten Hag sees Wan Bissaka and Dalot as capable of doing the fullback job. While Leverkusen are open to selling Frimpong, reports in Germany have revealed that the club want at least £35M to let him go.

Chelsea keen to bid for Arsenal target.

Chelsea football club, according to reports, is set to bid for Montpellier forward Elye Wahi. The forward who scored 19 goals last season for Montpellier in Ligue 1 was linked to a move to Arsenal this summer, but the Blues are keen to beat Arsenal for the signature of the 20-year-old French striker.

moshemosheifeanyi (

)