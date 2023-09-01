Transfer: Lazio told they can sign Greenwood; Charlie McNeill completes move to join Stevenage

Lazio told they can sign Greenwood

Lazio have reportedly been told they can sign Mason Greenwood on a free transfer from Manchester United. The Italian outfit remain in talks with the England international over a deadline day move and there is every chance it could materialise before the window closes later tonight. According to Sky Italia, Lazio are making progress on a permanent deal for the 21-year-old. The report also adds that Lazio are looking at offering Greenwood a salary worth only £600,000 per year, which works out at around £11,500 per week. Greenwood currently earns in excess of £75,000 per week – but there’s an appreciation that he is unlikely to earn a salary as high as that again in the future.

SOURCE: Sky Italia

Charlie McNeill completes move to join Stevenage

Manchester United striker Charlie McNeill has joined Stevenage on a season-long loan deal. McNeill, 19, will represent Stevenage in League One. United said: “Everyone at United would like to wish Charlie and his loan club the best of luck for the rest of the season.”

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Connor Evans and Charlie Lakin join AFCW Wimbledon on loan

League Two side AFC Wimbledon have signed Stockport County midfielder Connor Evans and Burton Albion midfielder Charlie Lakin on loan. Former Birmingham City youngster Lakin, 24, joins until January while Evans, 26, has agreed a season-long stay. Last season Evans scored three goals in 30 outings for Stockport and also spent time on loan at Notts County after joining the Hatters from Torquay.

SOURCE: BBC

