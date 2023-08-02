Transfer: Kvicha Kvaratskhelia ‘annoyed’ by Arsenal links; James Nolan signs contract with Man Utd

Kvaratskhelia ‘annoyed’ by Arsenal links

Napoli star Kvicha Kvaratskhelia has reportedly been left ‘annoyed’ by talk that Arsenal are interested in signing him this summer. The Georgian wideman was one of the shining lights in Serie A last season as Napoli lifted the Serie A crown. It has recently been claimed that Arsenal are potentially considering a move for him, whilst Newcastle were also thought to be eyeing him. Kvaratskhelia is unlikely to be on the move any time soon though given his response. According to Il Mattino, he is not thinking about leaving Naples any time soon. He reportedly wasn’t moved by talk of a move to Newcastle, whilst fresh talk regarding Arsenal irritated him.

SOURCE: Il Mattino

James Nolan signs contract with Man Utd

Manchester United youth prospect James Nolan has signed his first professional contract at the club. Teenage prospect James Nolan has described an ‘amazing feeling’ after penning his first official Manchester United contract. Nolan was pictured putting pen to paper on his contract, a show of commitment from the club to his development. The 17-year-old impressed for the under-18 squad last season, featuring both at full-back and in midfield.

SOURCE: Daily Express

United open to making more signings after Hojlund transfer

Manchester United are open to making further additions to their squad as they finalise the £72million signing of Rasmus Hojlund. United have strengthened their starting side with the arrivals of Mason Mount and Andre Onana, while Hojlund is due to be confirmed in the coming days, but there is uncertainty over a number of players’ futures. Dean Henderson, Harry Maguire, Fred and Scott McTominay are prominent squad members who could leave before the transfer window closes on September 1.

SOURCE: Daily Express

