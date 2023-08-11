Transfer: Juventus ‘threaten to hijack’ Man Utd Amrabat deal; Man United agree deal to sell Fred

Juventus ‘threaten to hijack’ Amrabat deal

United have been linked with a move for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat this summer. But they could be disappointed in their chase for the Morocco international as Italian giants Juventus could swoop to hijack the deal. The Daily Mail claims that Juve have their eye on Amrabat to fill the void left by Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria, who has moved to Monaco.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Man United agree deal to sell Fred

As has been expected and reported widely, Manchester United have accepted a €15million (£12.93m) fee from Fenerbahce for midfielder Fred. United will receive €10m up front with €5m in add-ons for the 30-year-old Brazilian, whose final appearance for the club was in the FA Cup final in June. Fred will fly out to Istanbul on Saturday for his medical and the deal is subject to international clearance.

SOURCE: Daily Express

David Tutonda: Morecambe sign former Gillingham defender on one-year deal

Morecambe have signed former Gillingham defender David Tutonda on a one-year deal. The 27-year-old was a free agent after being released by the Gills at the end of 2022-23 after making 54 league appearances in two seasons. He could make his Shrimps debut against Notts County on Tuesday.

SOURCE: BBC

