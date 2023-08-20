Transfer: Juve demand £50m plus Lukaku for Vlahovic; Chelsea submit £15m bid for Petrovic

Juve demand £50m plus Lukaku for Vlahovic

According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport, Juve are now demanding £50million in cash as part of the package that would see Vlahovic move to Stamford Bridge after just 18 months in Turin – with Lukaku heading to Italy. Juve are currently looking to raise a significant amount of cash after being slapped with a £17.1million fine for breaching Financial Fair Play rules. The Italian giants have also been dumped out of next season’s UEFA Conference League meaning there will be no European football on offer in Turin next season.

Chelsea submit £15m bid for Petrovic

Chelsea has launched a bid for New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic as a possible replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga. Having sold Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli and sent Kepa to Real Madrid on loan, Chelsea have already signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton and are now looking to bring in a backup keeper. As per Jacob Steinberg, the Blues have already made a £15 million ($19m) bid.

Mitrovic ‘on his way’ to Al-Hilal

Fulham manager Marco Silva has confirmed star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is set to leave the club to sign for Saudi Arabian team Al-Hilal. “He is on his way to leave the club,” Silva said after his side had been defeated 3-0 by Brentford in the Premier League this afternoon. “Both clubs have an agreement. He forced everything to leave the club – he wanted to leave.”

