Transfer: Jurrien Timber’s Arsenal shirt number revealed; Chelsea set to let Romelu Lukaku go

Jurrien Timber’s Arsenal shirt number revealed

Arsenal announced the signing of Ajax and Dutch defender, Jurrien Timber, on a long-term deal. Arsenal’s new signing, Timber, will wear the number 12 shirt after the Gunners announced his signing on a long-term deal.

Chelsea set to let Romelu Lukaku go

Romelu Lukaku could once again be an Inter Milan player by Monday. Reports in Italy say the funds raised from Andre Onana’s move to Manchester United will allow the Nerazzurri to snap up Lukaku. Talks in Chelsea have led to a likely breakthrough in the region of £30m.

Owen Goodman: Colchester United sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper on season-long loan

Colchester United have signed Crystal Palace goalkeeper Owen Goodman on a season-long loan deal. The 19-year-old is an England Under-20 international. He has been with the Premier League side since under-13s level and was named on the bench for the Eagles four times last season.

