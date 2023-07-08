SPORT

Transfer: Jurrien Timber completes medical with Arsenal; Chelsea monitoring move for Mbappe

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 378 1 minute read

Timber completes medical

Jurrien Timber has completed his medical ahead of joining Arsenal. The Gunners are set to sign the Netherlands defender after a fee worth up to £38.4m was agreed with Ajax last week. Timber was set to undergo medical tests on Friday and Fabrizio Romano claims they have been successful. He will become Arsenal’s second signing of the summer, with Declan Rice also set to join.

Chelsea monitoring move for Mbappe

Chelsea have been put on red alert over a move for Kylian Mbappe this summer after the forward refused an option to extend his contract by a further year. That’s according to the Times, which reports that the Blues are monitoring a potential switch for the France international. The move could see him reunite with former boss Mauricio Pochettino, who he played under at PSG and has since taken the head coach role at Chelsea.

Buffon weighs up Saudi switch

Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is evaluating leaving Parma for a move to Saudi Arabia, report Sky Italia. Now aged 45, Buffon has one year left on his contract with the Serie B side – with whom he made 18 appearances last season – while he has also considered retiring this summer.

SportWeb (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 378 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Stadiums With the Highest Average Attendance in Europe Last Season

2 mins ago

Xavi Hernández Stats and Trophy Won in 2008/09 vs Kevin De Bruyne Stats and Trophy Won in 2022/23

13 mins ago

Transfer News: Chelsea Announce New Signing, Galatasaray Reach Agreement For Angelino.

23 mins ago

Why Chelsea might not make the EPL Top Six If they start next season with these three wingers

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button