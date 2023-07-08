Transfer: Jurrien Timber completes medical with Arsenal; Chelsea monitoring move for Mbappe

Timber completes medical

Jurrien Timber has completed his medical ahead of joining Arsenal. The Gunners are set to sign the Netherlands defender after a fee worth up to £38.4m was agreed with Ajax last week. Timber was set to undergo medical tests on Friday and Fabrizio Romano claims they have been successful. He will become Arsenal’s second signing of the summer, with Declan Rice also set to join.

Chelsea monitoring move for Mbappe

Chelsea have been put on red alert over a move for Kylian Mbappe this summer after the forward refused an option to extend his contract by a further year. That’s according to the Times, which reports that the Blues are monitoring a potential switch for the France international. The move could see him reunite with former boss Mauricio Pochettino, who he played under at PSG and has since taken the head coach role at Chelsea.

Buffon weighs up Saudi switch

Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is evaluating leaving Parma for a move to Saudi Arabia, report Sky Italia. Now aged 45, Buffon has one year left on his contract with the Serie B side – with whom he made 18 appearances last season – while he has also considered retiring this summer.

