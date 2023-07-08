Transfer: Jurrien Timber completes medical with Arsenal; Chelsea keen on move for Vlahovic

Timber completes medical

Jurrien Timber has completed his medical ahead of joining Arsenal. The Gunners are set to sign the Netherlands defender after a fee worth up to £38.4m was agreed with Ajax last week. Timber was set to undergo medical tests on Friday and Fabrizio Romano claims they have been successful. He will become Arsenal’s second signing of the summer, with Declan Rice also set to join.

Chelsea keen on Vlahovic

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbia international hasn’t always had it easy since joining the Old Lady from Fiorentina. But talkSPORT says that hasn’t put off the likes of Chelsea, who are keeping tabs on his situation. Vlahovic would be expensive, with Juventus keen on bringing in £70m for the forward. However, the Serie A side are open to selling the former Arsenal target.

Caicedo breaks silence on Chelsea interest

Moises Caicedo has said that he knows how to handle all of the attention he’s getting as Chelsea chase his services. “It’s a very great emotion,” he told Maria Jose Flores. “What guy wouldn’t want them to be talking about him? “I know how to handle it. I don’t get carried away by emotions. I’m enjoying time with my family for now. There is pressure, but I am calm. I am waiting for whatever God decides. He willl know what is best for me.”

