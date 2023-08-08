Transfer: Jorginho could move out of Arsenal; Man Utd hold discussions over deal for Onana

Jorginho could move out of Arsenal

Jorginho could leave Arsenal just seven months after joining them from Chelsea as Turkish giants Fenerbahce have shown interest in signing him, according to The Times. The Italian international, who joined the Gunners in January for £12 million, still has a year left in his current contract.

SOURCE: The Times

United hold Amadou Onana discussions – reports

United have held ‘internal discussions’ over a potential move for Amadou Onana. That’s according to reports from The Mail as transfer rumours and whispers rumble on. Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund have been brought in. However, in order to follow up those signings, United are reliant on outgoings. The article indicates Everton are intent on keeping Amadou Onana at Goodison Park this summer – despite ‘interest’ from Old Trafford.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

Joe Lumley: Southampton sign former Middlesbrough goalkeeper

Southampton have signed goalkeeper Joe Lumley following his departure from fellow Championship club Middlesbrough. The 28-year-old, who made 42 appearances during a loan spell with Reading last season, has agreed a one-year deal at St Mary’s. Lumley spent two years on the books at Boro, featuring 39 times.

SOURCE: BBC

