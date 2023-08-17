Transfer; Joao Felix wants to cancel his contract with Atletico; Man Utd plan late move for Amrabat

Felix ‘wants to cancel his Atleti contract’

Joao Felix wants to cancel his contract with Atletico Madrid so he can leave the club, according to La Sexta. Felix spent the second half of last season on loan with Chelsea but has now returned to Atleti, who he is under contract with until 2027. But the Portuguese forward is unhappy at the club and desperately wants to leave. He and his entourage have even discussed the possibility of ripping up his lucrative deal in the Spanish capital.

SOURCE: La Sexta

Man Utd planning late move to agree deal for Amrabat

Manchester United could wait until the last few days of the transfer window to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, according to La Nazione journalist Riccardo Galli. The Morocco international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for several weeks, but United are yet to make an official approach for his services to Fiorentina. The Serie A outfit currently value him at €30 million, and speaking to Radio Bruno’s Pentasport, Galli believes United could make an offer close to the transfer deadline.

SOURCE: Riccardo Galli

Chelsea slap £30m price tag on Hall

Chelsea are willing to sell Lewis Hall, but will demand £30million for the youngster according to the Telegraph. The 18-year-old defender recently signed a new contract until 2030 and the idea had been for him to go on loan, with Crystal Palace at the forefront of those interested. However, strong interest from Newcastle – who want an alternative to Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney – has led Chelsea to put Hall up for permanent sale. Newcastle have already spent £32m on former Chelsea academy full-back Tino Livramento this summer.

SOURCE: The Telegraph

