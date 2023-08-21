Transfer: Ivan Toney open to joining Man United and Arsenal; Man Utd plot bid for Verratti

Ivan Toney open to joining Man United and Arsenal

Ivan Toney has hinted that Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are teams which he’d be interested in joining once he returns from his eight-month betting ban. Toney, 27, is suspended from playing football until January of next year after admitting to 232 breaches of the FA’s gambling rules. The striker remains under contract with current club Brentford, although there’s been continued speculation that the Bees could face a fight to keep him in 2024.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Man Utd and Bayern Munich plot bids for PSG star Marco Verratti

Signing Marco Verratti is a unique opportunity for Man Utd and Bayern after Luis Enrique told the Italian he is surplus to requirements. Veteran PSG midfielder Verratti, who has been at the club since 2012, has been told by new gaffer Enrique that he is surplus to requirements and that he is free to leave Parc des Princes this summer. Now, according to a report from French publication L’Equipe (h/t GFFN), Manchester United and Bayern Munich are plotting bids to capture the Italian midfielder’s signature.

SOURCE: L’Equipe

West Ham set to finalise £20m deal for Konstantinos Mavropanos after medical

West Ham are finalising the signing of centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos in a £20million deal from Stuttgart, writes Malik Ouzia. The defender will become the Hammers’s third summer signing, after James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez, who both made debuts against Chelsea yesterday.

SOURCE: Evening Standard

