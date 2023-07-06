TRANSFER: Inter Milan Rejects Second Bid for Onana from Manchester United

Inter Milan have rejected a second bid from Manchester United for Andre Onana.

The Italian side said the offer “is not at the level we had hoped for.”

According to Vanguard, Manchester United hopes to sign Onana this summer as a replacement for David De Gea, whose contract expires on June 30 and who is leaving Old Trafford.

Manchester United offered a bid of 34.4 million pounds, but the Serie A powerhouse rejected the offer. The Red Devils presented an offer of £39 million.

Inter Milan, however, demanded nearly £45 million, and the Serie A side is not ready to accept a second bid from Old Trafford.

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio said, “As of today, the proposal does not reach the level we had hoped for.

‘At the moment he is our goalkeeper and Andre is an important player for us. We will wait for him in preseason on July 13.”

Inter vice president Javier Zanetti said of the situation, “We want to keep all the important players.

The transfer market has just begun and anything can happen, but Inter has always shown that when it comes to building an important team, it always comes out on top.”

