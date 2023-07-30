Transfer: Hojlund set to sign five-year deal with Man Utd; Arsenal in talks over deal for Bitello

Hojlund contract details

Rasmus Hojlund is set to sign a five-year contract at Manchester United. Fabrizio Romano claims United will have the option to extend the deal until 2029. It is claimed Erik ten Hag has spoken directly to the player more than three times. A fee of up to £72m was agreed between the Red Devils and Atalanta on Saturday.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal’s Bitello talks

Arsenal are locked in talks over a move for Brazilian midfielder Bitello, according to reports. The 23-year-old is keen on a switch to the Emirates Stadium with Mikel Arteta ready to add another midfielder to his squad after losing Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen. Bitello, who impressed for Gremio last season, is valued at under £9m. President Alberto Guerra spoke last week about his future and admitted many clubs have made offers, with Monaco also thought to be in the race for the highly-rated midfielder. “There are a lot of people watching Bitello, but there is no proposal, even to reassure our fans, at the moment,” Guerra told Rede Sul.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Newcastle rival Tottenham

Newcastle are holding a vested interest in Tottenham target Ashley Phillips, with the Blackburn starlet’s secret release clause set to become active. Spurs are looking to pinch the 18-year-old defender but have failed to agree a fee with Blackburn. But The Sun have claimed that starting from Friday, Phillips has a £2million release clause – significantly lower than the near £10m the Championship side are currently demanding.

SOURCE: The Sun

