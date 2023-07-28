Transfer: Hojlund prefers Man United move over PSG; Arsenal closing in on deal for Bitello

Hojlund prefers Man United over PSG

Rasmus Hojlund wants to join Manchester United over Paris Saint-Germain. United have submitted an offer worth around £50m for the striker, but Atalanta want more than £60m. PSG have made their own bid, which is less than United’s, but L’Equipe report that Hojlund still favours a move to Old Trafford. Foot Mercato adds that Hojlund is “flattered” by PSG but remains firmly focused on joining United.

Arsenal close in on Bitello

Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Gremio midfielder Bitello. According to TMW, the Gunners saw a bid £6.8million bid for the 23-year-old rejected but are close to his valuation. Gremio want closer to £8.6m for the midfielder, so the fee is not out of Arsenal’s reach.

DONE DEAL: Sunderland seal Mayenda deal

Sunderland have snapped up Sochaux striker Eliezer Mayenda for an undisclosed fee. The 18-year-old, who made 20 appearances in Ligue 2 last year, has penned a five-year deal with the Championship outfit.

