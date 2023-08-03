Transfer: Hojlund completes Man Utd medical; Chelsea set to step up efforts to sign Olise

Hojlund completes Man Utd medical

Rasmus Hojlund has now completed a medical at Manchester United, who plan to announce his signing around their pre-season friendly at home to Lens on Saturday (kick-off 12:45pm). The MEN report that the 20-year-old Danish striker has now passed all of his relevant tests ahead of an imminent £72million transfer from Italian side Atalanta. Once everything is finalised over the course of today and tomorrow, Hojlund will sign a contract until 2028 which includes the option of a further year.

SOURCE: The MEN

Chelsea and Man City step up Olise chase

Chelsea and Manchester City are both ramping up their efforts to land Michael Olise with Crystal Palace amid uncertainty about whether or not he has a release clause. The Eagles signed the highly-rated winger from Reading back in 2021 and he’s continued to impress in the Premier League. Olise was on the books of both City and Chelsea as a youngster, beginning in west London before heading to Manchester in his teens. Both teams are now looking to add him to their ranks as they eye reinforcements on the flanks. Palace were able to land Olise’s signature due to a release clause in his contract with the Royals two years ago. A similar clause was inserted into his deal at Selhurst Park – which was £35m.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Kessie keen on Saudi move

Franck Kessie is keen to sign for a club in Saudi Arabia despite strong interest from Juventus. The Barcelona midfielder, 26, has only spent one season at the Camp Nou after arriving from AC Milan but will leave this summer. Juventus have been in talks for weeks, even agreeing an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy for €15million (£12.9m), but Kessie isn’t too keen on returning to Italy. The Ivorian is more interested in joining Al-Ahli, who’ve renewed their interest after his talks with Al-Nassr broke down, according to Sport.

SOURCE: Sport

