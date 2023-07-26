Transfer: Hojlund agrees five-year contract with Man U; United identify Kudus as Hojlund alternative

Hojlund agrees five-year contract with Man United

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the details of Manchester United’s agreement with Rasmus Hojlund. It is, of course, dependent on the two clubs deciding on a fee, but the Red Devils have already received a green light from the player signalling that he’s keen to make the move. According to Romano, Hojlund has agreed a five-year deal that would keep him at Old Trafford until 2028, with United planning to submit their opening bid this week.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Man United identify Kudus as Hojlund alternative

United have identified Mohammed Kudus as a potential alternative to Rasmus Hojlund following Atalanta’s high demands, according to the Mirror. Erik ten Hag’s side have made clear their stance on Hojlund, informing Atalanta they refuse to pay more than £60m for the Danish striker. The Serie A side are wanting closer to £80, which is forcing the Reds to look elsewhere in case middle ground is not found. Kudus scored 18 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions for Ajax last season and can operate across the front three and in attacking midfield.

SOURCE: Evening Standard

Best catches the eye

Newcastle and Norwich are both still watching Preston starlet Kian Best, who has impressed for the Championship outfit during pre-season. Best, 17, played 76 minutes in Tuesday night’s local derby against Fleetwood and also starred at the weekend against Aberdeen. The youngster, who was being tracked by the Magpies and the Canaries back in January, is still waiting to be offered senior terms at Deepdale but has caught the eye for Ryan Lowe’s side in the build-up to the new campaign.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

