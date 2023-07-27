Transfer: Hojlund agrees deal to join Man United; Chelsea leading race to sign Mohammed Kudus

Man Utd strike Hojlund agreement

Rasmus Hojlund has agreed to join Manchester United and has turned down a late approach from Paris Saint-Germain – despite their offer of a greater financial package. The Atalanta striker is set to become United’s third arrival of the summer. Attack-minded midfielder Mason Mount completed his move to Old Trafford earlier this summer before the club also moved to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan. United will now need to agree a fee with the Italian outfit, who are currently mulling over an opening bid.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Chelsea lead Kudus race

Chelsea are leading the race for Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus, according to The Independent. Kudus has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs in recent months including Arsenal and Manchester United. But it’s the Blues who are in pole position to seal the versatile forward’s signature.

SOURCE: The Independent

Bidding war for Balogun

AC Milan and rivals Inter will battle it out for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, according to The Independent. The striker, who scored freely on loan at Reims last term, is part of Arsenal’s squad for their US tour but has been struggling with injury.. Inter have turned their attentions towards the US frontman after pulling out of a move for Romelu Lukaku.

SOURCE: The Independent

