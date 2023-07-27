Transfer: Hojlund agrees deal to join Man United; Chelsea considering move for Romeo lavia

Man Utd strike Hojlund agreement

Rasmus Hojlund has agreed to join Manchester United and has turned down a late approach from Paris Saint-Germain – despite their offer of a greater financial package. The Atalanta striker is set to become United’s third arrival of the summer. Attack-minded midfielder Mason Mount completed his move to Old Trafford earlier this summer before the club also moved to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan. United will now need to agree a fee with the Italian outfit, who are currently mulling over an opening bid.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Chelsea eye La hijack

The Times say Chelsea are considering a late move for Romeo La. The Blues could seek to hijack Liverpool’s swoop for the Belgian after an opening bid was rejected earlier this week. Chelsea bid £50m for La last summer and have struggled to agree a fee with Brighton for Moises Caicedo. La is valued at £50m by Southampton are Liverpool are trying to close the deal quickly as they ready their second bid.

SOURCE: The Times

Jordan Henderson: Liverpool confirm captain’s move to Al-Ettifaq

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq. The England midfielder, 33, has moved in a deal worth £12m plus add-ons. In a goodbye video a day earlier, Henderson had announced that he would be leaving the club after 12 years during which he won the Premier League and Champions League.

SOURCE: BBC

