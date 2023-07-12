SPORT

Transfer: Hazard completes move to Plymouth Argyle; Erik ten Hag wants to sign Antonio Rudiger

Hazard completes move to Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle have signed Northern Ireland goalkeeper Hazard from Celtic for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old, who has won four international caps, has agreed a three-year contract with the newly-promoted Championship club. He made seven appearances for Celtic and had loan spells at Falkirk, Partick Thistle, Dundee and HJK Helsinki.

Erik ten Hag wants to sign Rudiger

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is said to be keen on bringing former Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger to Old Trafford this summer, according to Spanish news outlet El Nacional. United are willing to offer the German defender an ‘untouchable’ role in the first team and ‘a much higher salary’ to return to the Premier League – just one year after leaving Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham eye Gallagher

Tottenham are eyeing up a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, as per the Telegraph. However, the Blues are set to demand £50m for the Englishman this summer.

