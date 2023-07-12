Transfer: Hazard completes move to Plymouth Argyle; Chelsea preparing offer for Rayan Cherki

Hazard completes move to Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle have signed Northern Ireland goalkeeper Hazard from Celtic for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old, who has won four international caps, has agreed a three-year contract with the newly-promoted Championship club. He made seven appearances for Celtic and had loan spells at Falkirk, Partick Thistle, Dundee and HJK Helsinki.

Chelsea set to bid for Lyon wonderkid

Chelsea are preparing an offer for Rayan Cherki, according to ESPN. The Lyon youngster was subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain in January and his club’s perilous financial situation could lead to him leaving this summer.

Chelsea Asks Aubameyang To Return To Training

According to Fabrizio Romano, Similar to what they did with Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea has asked Gabon star player Pierre Aubameyang to report back to training on July 17. The scenario is still not finalized or advanced, despite Chelsea’s continued efforts to transfer Auba to Saudi clubs.

