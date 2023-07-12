SPORT

Transfer: Hazard completes move to Plymouth Argyle; Chelsea preparing offer for Rayan Cherki

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 369 1 minute read

Hazard completes move to Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle have signed Northern Ireland goalkeeper Hazard from Celtic for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old, who has won four international caps, has agreed a three-year contract with the newly-promoted Championship club. He made seven appearances for Celtic and had loan spells at Falkirk, Partick Thistle, Dundee and HJK Helsinki.

Chelsea set to bid for Lyon wonderkid

Chelsea are preparing an offer for Rayan Cherki, according to ESPN. The Lyon youngster was subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain in January and his club’s perilous financial situation could lead to him leaving this summer.

Chelsea Asks Aubameyang To Return To Training

According to Fabrizio Romano, Similar to what they did with Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea has asked Gabon star player Pierre Aubameyang to report back to training on July 17. The scenario is still not finalized or advanced, despite Chelsea’s continued efforts to transfer Auba to Saudi clubs.

RSport (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 369 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: Cherki To Cost Chelsea €40m, Gallagher Could Join EPL Rivals Ahead Of Next Season

6 mins ago

Video: Amateur Clubs In Cameroon Urge Eto’o To Resign As FA President

13 mins ago

Messi’s Goals In 2011/2012 Season Compared To Haaland And De Bruyne’s Combined Goals Last Season

21 mins ago

Highest-Scoring Champions In Europe’s Top Five Leagues Since 2009/2010 Season

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button