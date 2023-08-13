Transfer: Harry Maguire’s move to Westham could collapse; Neymar close to joining Al-Hilal

Maguire’s move to Westham could collapse

Harry Maguire’s transfer to West Ham is reportedly at risk of falling apart… According to The Sun, Maguire’s move is stalling over personal terms. West Ham have agreed a £30m deal for the England defender. But he needs to take a hit on his huge United wages, which seems to be a stumbling block. The report claims West Ham have switched their attention to Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou.

SOURCE: The Sun

Neymar close to joining Al-Hilal

Neymar is in advanced talks to join Al-Hilal this summer after the Saudi Arabian club presented the Brazilian with a “huge” offer, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano. The 31-year-old, who reportedly informed PSG of his desire to leave the French capital earlier this week, is tempted by the move, Romano adds.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

McCarthy bids farewell to Fred

Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy has bid farewell to midfielder Fred after he completed his move to Turkish side Fenerbahce. The Brazilian has sealed his £12.9m switch to the Super Lig outfit after he was pictured flying to Istanbul on Saturday. The 30-year-old uploaded a post to his Twitter and Instagram, thanking the club for helping him realise his ‘dream’. And he was clearly a popular figure inside the dressing room as United coach Benni McCarthy wrote in response: “I’ll miss you a lot.”

SOURCE: Daily Express

