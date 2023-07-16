Transfer: Harry Maguire stripped of Man Utd captaincy; Man Utd want to sign Xavi Simons on loan

Harry Maguire: Manchester United defender stripped of club captaincy

Harry Maguire says he has been stripped of the Manchester United captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag. Maguire was appointed skipper by Ten Hag’s predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January 2020 – five months after signing for £80m from Leicester City. The England centre-back says he is “extremely disappointed” but will “continue to give my all” in the shirt. The 30-year-old made eight starts in the Premier League last season and is linked with a move to West Ham. United said Ten Hag will announce a new captain “in due course, after he has informed the players”. The new captain is unlikely to be confirmed until United arrive in New York on Thursday morning for their pre-season tour.

Man United want to sign Xavi Simons on loan

Manchester United are keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Xavi Simons on loan, according to L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi. The Netherlands international recently rejoined the Ligue 1 club after they triggered a buy-back clause to bring him back to the Parc des Princes from PSV Eindhoven. However, Simons wants guarantees of regular game time, but the presence of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe could hinder him from getting his wish. A temporary exit has been mooted, and while RB Leipzig has emerged as the most likely destination for the 20-year-old, Man United are reportedly in the race.

Fulham see Hudson-Odoi bid rejected

Sky Sports are reporting that Fulham have seen a bid rejected by Chelsea for Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Cottagers are now deciding whether to go back in with an offer or whether to move onto other targets. The winger spent time on loan in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen last season and his development has dipped in recent seasons following a blistering start to life at Chelsea under Frank Lampard. Fulham also remain hopeful of re-signing Willian who is also in talks with Nottingham Forest.

