Transfer: Harry Maguire open to joining Westham; Chelsea agree deal to loan Slonina to KAS Eupen

Maguire open to West Ham move

Harry Maguire is open to leaving Manchester United for West Ham this summer, according to reports. The 30-year-old defender was previously ready to fight for his place in Erik ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford. But The Athletic claim West Ham have received encouragement that Maguire would join if they agree a fee with United. The Red Devils rejected a £30m bid on Monday, and are holding out for £35m.

SOURCE: The Athletic

Chelsea agree to loan Slonina

Chelsea are set to send goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina Belgian side KAS Eupen on loan. Fabrizio Romano claimed the final details are being finalised and official confirmation is imminent. Slonina is being allowed to head out on loan following the signing of Robert Sanchez from Brighton.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Roman

Iniesta set for UAE move

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta is set to join Adnoc Pro League side Emirates Club on a one-year deal. According to reports, the 39-year-old has agreed to sign for the United Arab Emirates outfit after arriving at the club to finalise a deal on Monday evening. Iniesta has been a free agent after leaving Vissel Kobe in July.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

