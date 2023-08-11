Transfer: Harry Kane set for Bayern Munich medicals

Harry Kane, the Tottenham Hotspur striker, is on the brink of a significant development as he prepares for medical evaluations with Bayern Munich, signaling a potential transfer move this summer. The Athletic has reported that the stage is set for Kane’s medical assessments, marking a crucial step in the transfer process.

According to reports, both clubs, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur, have recently reached a substantial agreement on a £100 million transfer deal for the esteemed England captain. The negotiation between the clubs culminated in a breakthrough on Thursday night, paving the way for further progress.

While the deal received a nod from Spurs chairman Daniel Levy in principle, the final authorization awaited confirmation from Kane himself. However, discussions between Kane and Bayern Munich have generated renewed optimism within the German club. It is anticipated that this positive outlook will translate into the finalization of the deal within the forthcoming days, with Kane making himself available for the necessary medical assessments.

In anticipation of the imminent developments, Tottenham is poised to officially sanction Kane’s departure to Germany. This move will allow him to complete the essential formalities of the transfer process.

Upon the successful completion of the deal, the 30-year-old star is poised to commit to a contract reportedly worth a staggering £400,000-per-week. This substantial contract underlines both the significance of Kane’s role in the club and the recognition of his remarkable skill and talent.

The prospect of Harry Kane transitioning to Bayern Munich marks a significant juncture in the football landscape, with his potential move poised to have far-reaching implications. As the medical assessments and formalities approach, football enthusiasts are watching closely to witness the culmination of this high-profile transfer saga.

