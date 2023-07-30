Transfer: Greenwood’s return to Man Utd squad approved; Man Utd agree £85m deal for Hojlund

Mason Greenwood’s return to Man Utd squad approved

Although the charges brought against the 21-year-old were dismissed in February, United is still suspending him while they look into the matter internally. Recent pictures of Greenwood in private workouts with manager Erik ten Hag show that the athlete has apparently spoken to ten Hag multiple times. The Sun claims that United and jersey sponsor Adidas have had “positive” discussions over the prospect of Greenwood’s comeback.

SOURCE: The Sun

Man Utd agree €85m Hojlund deal with Atalanta

Manchester United are closing in on the €85 million (£73m/$94m) signing of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. United and Atalanta have come to an agreement over a deal worth an initial €75m (£64m/$83m) plus €10m (£9m/$11m) in add-ons, according to Sky. The Daily Mail claims 20-year-old striker will sign a five-year contract with the option of an additional year.

SOURCE: Goal.com

Klopp speaks on Henderson transfer

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he was taken back by Jordan Henderson’s decision to leave Liverpool and join Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq this summer. Henderson, 33, completed his lucrative £700,000 per-week move to the Saudi Pro League on Thursday after his successful 12-year stint at Anfield came to an end. Liverpool have received £13million for Henderson, who has signed a three-year contract in the Middle-East.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

