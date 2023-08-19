Transfer: Greenwood return plan causes stir in United dressing room; Chelsea bid £15m for Petrovic

Greenwood return plan causes a stir In man Utd dressing room

The expected reinstatement of Mason Greenwood at Manchester United has reportedly raised questions in the Red Devils’ dressing room. Many of the players are said to be disappointed that they were not consulted about the decision as Greenwood prepares for an awkward reunion with his team-mates. According to French media outlet Sports Zone, there are “intense feelings of unease” around Carrington as United look to bring Greenwood back into the fold following the conclusion of their internal investigation into the 21-year-old. Greenwood has not played for the Red Devils since January 2022 but after all criminal charges were dropped against him. The Sun claim he will now be allowed to return as early as next week.

SOURCE: Sports Zone

Chelsea submit £15m bid for Petrovic

Chelsea has launched a bid for New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic as a possible replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga. Having sold Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli and sent Kepa to Real Madrid on loan, Chelsea have already signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton and are now looking to bring in a backup keeper. As per Jacob Steinberg, the Blues have already made a £15 million ($19m) bid for the New England Revolution keeper.

SOURCE: Jacob Steinberg

Arsenal to decide on latest exit

Nottingham Forest will step up their attempts to sign Nuno Tavares from Arsenal this week. Discussions are advancing but the type of deal — loan or permanent — is still being determined. Forest are willing to pay £30million to take the Portuguese left-back, who has also attracted interest from Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg in Germany. ‌The player’s preference is to stay in the Premier League, though, meaning Steve Cooper’s side are in the driving seat. Arsenal agreed to let goalkeeper Alex Runarsson move to Cardiff on loan last week and a final decision on Tavares is expected imminently.

SOURCE: BBC

SportClub (

)