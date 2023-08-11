Transfer: Greenwood denied shirt number by Man Utd; Chelsea considering bid for Marco Verratti

Greenwood denied shirt number

Mason Greenwood has not been given a shirt number at Manchester United ahead of the new Premier League season. The 21-year-old is still waiting to discover what the future holds for him at Old Trafford, with an official announcement expected to be made in due course. Greenwood’s profile still appears on the United website but he has not been included on their list of provisional squad numbers, which was released on Thursday. However, no player has been given the No 11 shirt worn by Greenwood prior to his suspension, which suggests that an imminent return to the squad is not out of the question.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Chelsea consider bid for Marco Verratti

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Marco Verratti after the Italian midfielder shunned a move to Saudi Arabia. According to Footmercato, the Blues are mulling over a move for Verratti after missing out on Brighton’s Moises Caicedo to Liverpool. Moreover, the midfielder is no longer inclined towards the Middle East and is looking to stay in Europe. This shift in stance has captured the attention of Chelsea, who are now showing interest in acquiring the experienced player to fortify their midfield.

SOURCE: Footmercato

Bournemouth sign midfielder Alex Scott from Bristol City and defender Max Aarons from Norwich City

Bournemouth have signed midfielder Alex Scott from Bristol City and defender Max Aarons from Norwich City. Scott, 19, played three matches for England at the U20 World Cup in Argentina earlier this year and has joined for a reported fee of £25m. Right-back Aarons, 23, recently helped England win the European Under-21 Championship and has cost £7m.

SOURCE: BBC

