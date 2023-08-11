Transfer: Greenwood denied shirt number by Man Utd; Caicedo rejects move to join Liverpool

Greenwood denied shirt number

Mason Greenwood has not been given a shirt number at Manchester United ahead of the new Premier League season. The 21-year-old is still waiting to discover what the future holds for him at Old Trafford, with an official announcement expected to be made in due course. Greenwood’s profile still appears on the United website but he has not been included on their list of provisional squad numbers, which was released on Thursday. However, no player has been given the No 11 shirt worn by Greenwood prior to his suspension, which suggests that an imminent return to the squad is not out of the question.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Caicedo rejects move to join Liverpool

According to Fabrizio Romano, Moises Caicedo’s move to Liverpool is now off after the 21-year-old informed the Reds he only wants to join Chelsea. Chelsea agreed personal terms with the Blues back in May and Caicedo wishes to keep his word to the club. Chelsea are now expected to submit an improved offer after Liverpool outbid their £100m proposal with a British record fee of £110m.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Traore closes on Fulham deal

Free agent Adama Traore is close to agreeing a deal with Fulham. The winger left Wolves at the end of last season despite then head coach Julen Lopetegui urging the club to offer the Spaniard a new deal. Lopetegui departed earlier this week after falling out with the hierarchy over their recruitment strategy, with ex-Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil appointed in his place.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

