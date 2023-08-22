Transfer: Greenwood ‘banned from training ground’; Man United want to sign Toney in January

Greenwood ‘banned from training ground’

Mason Greenwood will not be allowed to return to Manchester United’s training ground, according to ESPN. The decision follows a bombshell statement released by the Red Devils on Monday, with Greenwood set to continue his career elsewhere. The club are scrambling to find an exit solution forGreenwood, who joined their academy set-up at the age of 7. But if they can’t scout out a new home before the transfer deadline on September 1, senior figures at Old Trafford will reportedly consider mutually terminating his contract.

SOURCE: ESPN

Man United want Toney in January

Manchester United are ready to launch a bid to bring Ivan Toney to the club in January. The striker is currently banned from playing football until late in January after being found guilty of breaching the Football Association’s betting rules. Football Transfers claim United have already spoken to Toney and Erik ten Hag feels the striker would complement summer signing Rasmus Hojlund. Tottenham are also interested.

SOURCE: Football Transfers

Konstantinos Mavropanos: West Ham sign ex-Arsenal defender from Stuttgart

West Ham United have completed the signing of Greece defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart for an undisclosed fee. Mavropanos, 25, has signed a five-year contract with the Hammers and has taken the number 15 shirt. He was signed by Arsenal in January 2018 but only made seven Premier League appearances before being loaned out.

SOURCE: BBC

