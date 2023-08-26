Transfer: Gravenberch willing to agree Man United move; Man United agree deal to sell Henderson

Gravenberch willing to agree Man United move

Manchester United and Liverpool are in the battle to sign Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich but the Merseysiders are leading the race at the moment. More recently, Christian Falk, who is Head of Football for Bild, has claimed that Gravenberch is open to joining both Manchester United and Liverpool. He is interested in moving to the Premier League, wants to leave Bayern and will opt for the club that will offer him the chance to feature regularly. The German journalist stated the Anfield club are in the driving seat for now.

SOURCE: Christian Falk

Man United agree deal to sell Henderson

Crystal Palace have agreed a deal to sign Manchester United’s England goalkeeper Dean Henderson. The 26-year-old, a substitute during United’s win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, will take a medical over the weekend. Henderson was on loan Forest last season but they signed Matt Turner from Arsenal as their new number one. United are set to buy Fenerbache’s Altay Bayindir for £4.3m as Henderson’s replacement.

SOURCE: BBC

Former Liverpool star weighs in on Salah

Charlie Adam has aired his views on the Saudi Pro League swooping for Mo Salah. He thinks the timing of the speculation is suspicious: “I don’t believe he will go,” he told talkSport. “They are playing Newcastle this weekend, there is a bit of the Saudi-backed Newcastle situation. Maybe that’s something – they’re just trying to ignite the flame before the match and try to unsettle Salah.”

SOURCE: talkSport

ASport (

)