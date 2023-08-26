Transfer: Gravenberch willing to agree Man United move, Alexis Sanchez returns to Inter

Gravenberch willing to agree Man United move

Manchester United and Liverpool are in the battle to sign Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich but the Merseysiders are leading the race at the moment. More recently, Christian Falk, who is Head of Football for Bild, has claimed that Gravenberch is open to joining both Manchester United and Liverpool. He is interested in moving to the Premier League, wants to leave Bayern and will opt for the club that will offer him the chance to feature regularly. The German journalist stated the Anfield club are in the driving seat for now.

Alexis Sanchez returns to Inter

Former Arsenal star and Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez has reportedly returned to another of his former clubs. Sanchez, who tore up the Premier League for the Gunners but failed to rediscover that form at Old Trafford after a January 2018 swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan, has been a free agent since leaving Marseille at the end of last season. The 34-year-old scored 18 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 side, but they couldn’t find an agreement to extend his one-year contract. It hasn’t taken too long for him to be snapped up, though – with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claiming he’s signed a short-term deal with Inter Milan, who he only left last year.

Arsenal duo set for exits

Arsenal duo Folarin Balogun and Kieran Tierney are both set for medicals ahead of moves away from Emirates Stadium. Balogun is closing in on a £38.5million move to Ligue 1 side Monaco, while Tierney is set to join La Liga side Real Sociedad on loan. Neither Balogun or Tierney have been in an Arsenal squad this season.

