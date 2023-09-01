Transfer: Getafe submit offer for Mason Greenwood; Man United closing in on deal for Amrabat

Getafe submit offer for Greenwood

Getafe have tabled a loan offer for Mason Greenwood, claims Football Insider. The 21-year-old has been informed that he is free to leave Manchester United and has been linked with teams in Italy and Turkey.

SOURCE: Football Insider

Man United closing in on deal for Amrabat

Manchester United have reportedly booked a private jet to fly Sofyan Amrabat from Florence to Manchester United. According to talkSPORT, talks with Fiorentina are advancing and the Red Devils are now closing in on an agreement to sign their top midfield target. United have until 11pm to complete all of the relevant paperwork to get the deal over the line, and the booking of a boutique jet suggests that confidence is growing at Old Trafford.

SOURCE: talkSPORT

Hull set to seal Furlong swoop

Hull City are set to sign Brighton prospect James Furlong on a permanent deal. The highly-rated full-back is on his way to Humberside for a medical ahead of the switch, per The Express.

SOURCE: The Express

SportWeb (

)