Transfer: Getafe submit offer for Mason Greenwood; Chelsea in talks to sign Gabriel Moscardo

Getafe submit offer for Greenwood

Getafe have tabled a loan offer for Mason Greenwood, claims Football Insider. The 21-year-old has been informed that he is free to leave Manchester United and has been linked with teams in Italy and Turkey.

SOURCE: Football Insider

Chelsea in talks to sign Gabriel Moscardo

Chelsea are reportedly in talks with Corinthians for 17-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Moscardo. According to 90min, Premier League giants Chelsea are in talks with Brazilian behemoths Corinthians for their talented midfield prodigy Gabriel Moscardo. The 17-year-old came through the Corinthians setup, making his senior bow for the club earlier this year. He has since won ten caps for the Brazilian club and is a player whose reputation is on the rise.

SOURCE: 90min

Amrabat keen on move to Manchester United

Manchester United are in still discussions with Fiorentina over Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. United have been trying to construct a deal the Serie A side accept and Amrabat is keen to make the move. However, so far, the two sides have not been able to reach agreement. Meanwhile, United are moving towards the completion of their loan of Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham. Despite a huge amount of speculation, it is expected both Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay will remain at Old Trafford beyond this evening’s deadline.

SOURCE: BBC

RSport (

)