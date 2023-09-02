Transfer: Getafe submit offer for Mason Greenwood; Barcelona sign Joao Felix and Cancelo

Getafe submit offer for Greenwood

Getafe have tabled a loan offer for Mason Greenwood, claims Football Insider. The 21-year-old has been informed that he is free to leave Manchester United and has been linked with teams in Italy and Turkey.

SOURCE: Football Insider

Barcelona sign Joao Felix and Cancelo

Barcelona have completed the loan signings of Portugal internationals Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo, the club announced ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline. Felix arrives from Atletico Madrid and Cancelo from Manchester City. Both loans will be until the end of the season and do not include options to make the moves permanent, Barcelona confirmed.

SOURCE: ESPN

Wolves transfer news: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde signs from Strasbourg for £12.8m

Wolves have signed midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde on a five-year deal from Strasbourg for £12.8m. The 21-year-old former France youth international joins on a deal until 2028. Bellegarde has made 129 appearances for Strasbourg, with two goals and two assists in his opening three matches this season.

SOURCE: BBC

