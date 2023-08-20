Transfer: Galatasaray Offer €10m For Thomas Partey; Chelsea favourites to sign Ivan Fresneda

Galatasaray Offer €10m For Arsenal Midfielder Thomas Partey

Galatasaray have made an offer of €10 million for Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, but the English club are holding out for €14 million according to the Takvim newspaper. Partey, 30, has been at Arsenal since 2020, but he has struggled to make an impact last season.

SOURCE: Takvim

Chelsea favourites to sign Ivan Fresneda

Chelsea are now favourites to sign Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid – a player who is also wanted by Barcelona. That is according to Mundo Deportivo. Well, the Spanish news outlet believe Chelsea have now emerged as frontrunners to sign the Spaniard. Fresneda – who now has a release clause worth just €20m (£17m) after Real Valladolid were relegated from La Liga – was a primary target for Xavi at Barcelona, although the Spanish giants are pursuing Joao Cancelo as a priority right now. Barcelona have moved on to Manchester City’s Portugal international after seeing an €8m (£7m) bid rejected for Fresneda – who has been compared to Arsenal No.4 Ben White by Breaking The Lines.

SOURCE: Mundo Deportivo

Frankfurt reject Kolo Muani offer

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche has claimed the club have rejected an offer for France international striker Randal Kolo Muani – amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain. “There is an offer, yes. It does not meet our expectations. Because we don’t want to sell,” said Krosche. “We will see how the situation develops in the coming weeks. There are not many weeks left [of the transfer window]. There is certainly interest from a club.”

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

