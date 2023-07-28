Transfer: Gabriel Slonina set to leave Chelsea; Man United ‘continuing talks for Amrabat’

Gabriel Slonina set to leave Chelsea

Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina is reportedly set for a loan move to Belgian side KAS Eupen. Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina swapped Chicago Fire for Chelsea in the summer of 2022 for a transfer fee of £7.7 million ($10m), but as part of the deal he stayed with the MLS side until January 1, before linking up with the Blues. After playing in eight Premier League 2 matches for the London outfit last season, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano claims Belgian side KAS Eupen are closing in on a season-long loan deal for the 19-year-old.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

United ‘continuing talks for Amrabat’

United are continuing to hold talks with Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat, according to 90min. It’s understood Ten Hag would like to strengthen his midfield options this summer and that Amrabat, who impressed for Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar, is a target. Amrabat also helped Fiorentina reach the final of last season’s Europa Conference League and the report claims key figures at Old Trafford remain in talks to sign him.

SOURCE: 90min

Ronan Darcy: Crawley Town sign Swindon midfielder for undisclosed fee

Crawley Town have signed Swindon Town’s Ronan Darcy for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old midfielder, who joins on a two-year deal, scored four goals in 46 games after joining the Robins from Bolton last summer. He had been on trial at Crawley and has previously had a loan spell in Scotland with Queen’s Park where he scored once in 10 Scottish League One appearances.

SOURCE: BBC

