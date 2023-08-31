SPORT

Transfer: Gabriel Moscardo is set to join Chelsea; Man Utd prepare improved bid for Amrabat

Gabriel Moscardo set to join Chelsea

Gabriel Moscardo, a 17-year-old midfielder with Brazilian side Corinthians, is reportedly set to join the Blues. Journalist Bruno Andrade says an £18m deal, including £3m in add-ons, is being struck between Chelsea and the Serie A side. Arsenal have also been linked with Moscardo, who only made his senior debut in June and wouldn’t be eligibile to leave South America until next summer.

SOURCE: Bruno Andrade

Man Utd prepare improved bid for Amrabat

Manchester United are preparing an improved bid to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. Italian journalist Enzo Bucchiani has told Violanews that United are working on a season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy for £23m. And he adds that Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso had stated his willingness to accept a loan offer if it includes an option or obligation clause. United’s initial loan bid worth £2m was unsurprisingly rejected this week.

SOURCE: Enzo Bucchiani

Sam Nombe: Rotherham United sign Exeter City striker for undisclosed fee

Championship side Rotherham United have signed Exeter City forward Sam Nombe for an undisclosed club record fee on a four-year deal. The 24-year-old scored 23 goals in 76 league appearances for the Grecians. His move to South Yorkshire will see him reunite with boss Matt Taylor, who also signed him for Exeter.

SOURCE: BBC

