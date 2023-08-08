Transfer: Fred set to leave Manchester United; Juve keen to hijack Man Utd move for Amrabat

Fred set to leave Manchester United

Manchester United are making progress on moves which could see Fred and Donny van de Beek leave the club. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Brazil midfielder Fred will “100%” leave Old Trafford. The Van de Beek exit appears to be a little less far along, with negotiations with Real Sociedad continuing.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Juve plot Man Utd hijack

Juventus are keen to hijack Man Utd’s move for Sofyan Amrabat, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Red Devils were heavily linked with the Moroccan, but there has been a distinct lack of progress over the past week. Juve are now intent on giving the Fiorentina star an opportunity to remain in Italy. And the Bianconeri may even have held talks for Amrabat while they were negotiating Arthur Melo’s loan move to la Viola earlier this summer.

SOURCE: Gazzetta dello Sport

Wolves identify next boss

Wolves are weighing up an approach for Gary O’Neil should they need a replacement for Julen Lopetegui, according to TalkSport. The Spaniard looks increasingly like he’ll leave Molineux and the former Bournemouth boss is without a job despite his impressive work last term.

SOURCE: TalkSport

