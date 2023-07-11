Transfer: Fred and Eric Bailly set for Man United exits; Chelsea weighing up bid for Elye Wahi

Fred and Bailly set for Utd exits

Man United need to sell players in order to bolster their transfer budget this summer and two of the unwanted stars could be nearing the exit. Fred is among the four first-team regulars Ten Hag wants to sell and it seems he could get his way. The Brazilian midfielder, who was signed by Jose Mourinho in 2018 for £52m – has hired new agents, with Fulham and clubs in Saudi Arabia considering a £20m move. Meanwhile, Eric Bailly – the first signing of the Mourinho era in 2016 – could be set to move to Real Betis after spending last season on loan with Marseille.

Chelsea to bid £26m

Chelsea are supposedly weighing up a bid for £26m-rated Elye Wahi. According to L’Equipe, the Montpellier ace is attracting interest from the Blues after scoring 19 goals in a sensational breakthrough season in Ligue 1. The Evening Standard adds that the talented Wahi, 20, is on a two-man striker shortlist drawn up by Mauricio Pochettino and the Chelsea transfer hierarchy. The other man is Juventus’s Dusan Vlahovic.

Liverpool sign Scotland defender on two-year deal

Liverpool have signed Scotland defender Jenna Clark from Glasgow City on a two-year deal. Clark, 21, spent five years at Glasgow City, winning four league titles and one Scottish Cup. The centre-back made 137 appearances for her former club, scoring 28 goals and earning six senior appearances for Scotland.

